Wind gusts, below freezing temperatures in North Bend

We have been tracking two major weather factors: wind and chilly temperatures. If you drive east from the Seattle area towards North Bend, you'll encounter both, thanks to the Cascade Gap.

Temperatures Saturday morning were in the low teens, but the temperatures felt below freezing. Local roadways had a white sheen on top of the concrete. Businesses salted walkways to prevent slippery areas — though, it was still slick in a lot of spots.

When it came to the wind speeds Saturday morning, they blew through at about 15 mph. However, wind gusts were almost double that. Streetlights were dramatically moving up and down, and trees were swaying with every breeze. Even in the frigid cold, customers bundled up and headed over to a diner in town for a hot cup of coffee.

"No matter what the weather or time of year - we're pretty lucky in that way," said Rachel Bennett, co-owner of Twede's Cafe in North Bend. "People come here when they're going skiing or going snowshoeing. Even in the summer, when they're just traveling through."

Twede’s Cafe told FOX 13, winter weather fortunately doesn’t impact business operations too much, since many of their employees are local and sometimes walk to work. They said they stay pretty busy no matter the forecast.

North Bend City Hall also offered a daytime warming shelter to give a local resource to people who need a place to warm up Friday and Saturday.