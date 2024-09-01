78-year-old woman disappears on walk to Redmond, WA farmers market

article

Redmond Police are asking for help finding Carol Johnson, a missing 78-year-old woman.

Carol was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 in the area of 7950 Willows Road.

She left home wearing gray pants on her way to the Redmond Farmers Market, according to Redmind Police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please call Redmond Police at 425-556-2500. Thank you!

