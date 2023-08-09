Woman found dead outside Renton home; homicide investigation underway

article

Renton Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside a home.

Police were called to the 11800 block of SE 188th St. around 7 p.m. for "suspicious circumstances" of a woman lying in front of a home.

When they arrived, they found the woman dead with injuries that pointed to homicide.

A man was taken into custody.

It's unclear if he knew the victim.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.