Woman found dead outside Renton home; homicide investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside a home. 

Police were called to the 11800 block of SE 188th St. around 7 p.m. for "suspicious circumstances" of a woman lying in front of a home. 

When they arrived, they found the woman dead with injuries that pointed to homicide. 

A man was taken into custody.

It's unclear if he knew the victim.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 