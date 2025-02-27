The Brief A woman was fatally stabbed in Kingston early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Her estranged husband was taken into custody, and deputies closed the area for the investigation.



The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally stabbed in Kingston early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The stabbing happened off Virginia Avenue Northeast.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Kingston. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

According to investigators, the woman's estranged husband was taken into custody.

Deputies had to close the area to traffic due to the active investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story was from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following carjacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and natio