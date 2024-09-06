Woman missing out of Snohomish County, MIPA activated

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman last seen in Snohomish County.

Law enforcement is asking for help finding 23-year-old Pauline Jones, whose last known location was in Arlington, WA on May 4, 2024.

Jones is 5'1", 100 lbs, with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She may be in the Everett area, according to WSP.

It's unknown what clothing she may be wearing.

If you see Jones, call 911.

