Concert-goer witnesses shooting near Tacoma Dome after P!nk concert

A concert-goer in Tacoma was left shaken after witnessing a shooting that occurred just minutes after Wednesday night’s P!nk concert at the Tacoma Dome.

The incident, unrelated to the event itself, took place at a nearby gas station as other concert attendees waited for rideshares.

Tacoma police say the altercation between two men escalated at the Chevron on Pacific Avenue, roughly a 10-minute walk from the concert venue. A dispute led to one of the men pulling a gun and shooting the other in the upper body. The suspected shooter has not yet been arrested.

Courtney Dudley, one of the concert-goers, was among the witnesses at the scene. She described the confusion that unfolded.

"All of a sudden we heard what sounded like a gunshot," Dudley said.

Dudley had followed a friend's advice to walk to the gas station to catch a rideshare, expecting it to be easier and cheaper to avoid the post-concert crowd.

"It’s unfortunate," Dudley said. "We really thought it would be easy, and it definitely wasn’t."

Tacoma police emphasize that the shooting was an isolated incident, unrelated to the concert.

"No dispute should ever be solved by gunplay," Tacoma Police Department Detective William Muse said. "Anybody other than the intended victim could have been injured in the exchange."

With another major concert scheduled Friday night, Tacoma Dome officials are urging attendees to plan ahead for transportation. While parking is available on-site, it is limited and often sells out during large events. Public transit, such as the Link light rail, is a recommended alternative.

In a statement, Tacoma Venues assured concert-goers that safety is a top priority: "We work closely with law enforcement and security to ensure a safe environment at all our events."

Dudley advises fellow concert-goers to consider paying extra for closer parking to avoid a similar situation.

"I absolutely think you should shell out a few extra dollars just to park as close as you can in a safer area," she said.

The victim of the shooting is still recovering, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Tacoma police.

