Police investigating deadly crash in Kent, WA

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Kent on Friday morning.

Puget Sound Fire issued the initial alert at about 3:55 a.m., stating that officers had closed 124th Avenue SE just south of Kent-Kangley Road due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

King County Medic One and Puget Sound Fire crews also responded to the incident.

At around 5:03 a.m., Puget Sound Fire reported that, despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian had died at the scene.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), initial reports indicate that the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was walking in the roadway when she was struck. The driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

Additional details are currently limited. Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes as detectives continue processing the scene.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE:

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

Defense seeks bail reduction for teen accused in deadly WA mall shooting

Hundreds pay tribute to grandmother killed in Seattle carjacking

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.