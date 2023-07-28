WSP: 3 children taken by woman in Mattawa, possibly driving to California

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding three children they say are missing and endangered. Authorities say the children were taken by a woman in Mattawa, Washington Friday morning.

According to the WSP, the suspect, 30-year-old Griselda Bautista Martinez, took the children after getting in an argument with her brother – who has legal custody of the kids.

Washington State Patrol

The victims are 14-year-old Larry Serrano Bautista, 12-year-old Joselyn Serrano Bautista and 9-year-old Alexandra Serrano Bautista. They were last seen at around 5:23 a.m.

Here are the victim’s descriptions:

Larry Serrano Bautista

Height: 5’0"

Weight: 180 pounds

Joselyn Serrano Bautista

Height: 4’11"

Weight: 160 pounds

Alexandra Serrano Bautista

Height: 4’0"

Weight: 70 pounds

The suspect is described as being 5’2", weighing 145 pounds with black hair.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche with Washington plates: B62127G.

The WSP believes they might be followed by a yellow pick-up truck, and possibly driving to California.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they are, are asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.