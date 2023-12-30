WSP: DUI driver faces multiple charges after crashing, killing pedestrian in Spanaway with child in the car
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 26-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she crashed into a pedestrian, killing them in Spanaway Friday night. She and her 5-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just before 10 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a shipping container on SR-7 near 208th St. E.
Washington State Patrol
When troopers arrived, they found a 47-year-old Lakewood woman dead at the scene.
The driver, 26-year-old Taylor Tovoli of Tacoma, was injured and taken to St. Joseph Hospital. She also had a 5-year-old girl in the car with her during the crash. The child was taken to Mary Bridge Hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown.
According to WSP investigators, the driver was heading northbound on SR-7 and approaching 208th St. At the same time, the 47-year-old victim was walking in the same lane.
The driver struck the pedestrian, left the roadway, entered a parking lot and crashed into a parked car.
The roadway was blocked for nearly 6 hours.
Authorities believe drugs and alcohol were involved in this crash.
The WSP says the 26-year-old is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and child endangerment.
This is a developing story.