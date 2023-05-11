Bill cracks down on street racing, WSP uses aviation to catch perpetrators

State legislators are working to pump the brakes on street racing in our state and while changes are coming, they won't be implemented in time for this summer's busy traffic season.

That's why tools like the Washington State Patrol (WSP)'s Aviation Section remain more important than ever to crack down on offenders and keep illegal racers off the roads.

The aviation unit just released images showing how they are cracking down on offenders from above. Although the use of planes isn't new, technology is changing the game.

"The FLIR system, the infrared system, the advanced ability to track vehicles through traffic," said Chris Loftis, the director of communications at Washington State Patrol.

Just a few days ago, the WSP unit spotted a driver blasting down State Route 3, traveling over 100 mph.

"When you are going 127 mph, in a 45 or 55 mph zone, you are taking not only your life into your hands, you are taking the lives of everybody else in your hands," said Loftis.

Cameras followed the 35-year-old to a church, where she ditched the car, ran off into a wooded area and was soon arrested. During a time when state pursuit laws have reduced the number of pursuits authorized by law enforcement, Loftis says resources like this can make a difference.

"We simply have more people who are flaunting the law," said Loftis.

When it takes effect, Senate Bill 5606 will also expand the definition of the crimes that could be considered under the law.

"One of the additions was it now encompasses stunt driving or drifting," said Jarod Kasner, the city of Kent Police Department assistant chief. "Senate Bill 5606 was where we put a lot of our efforts, and, it was into modifying and changing and adding up definitions."

Kasner says it also allows prosecutors to charge race promotors, not just the drivers.

"Not only is our enforcement on the street level crimes that is taking place, we are also looking at the promotors or the people that set up these types of events," said Kasner. "What we found is they are sometimes out of the area. They may be in other states. They may be in other jurisdictions, and the law now allows multi-jurisdictional investigations as well as cross-jurisdictional filings."

In addition, Kasner says it will give law enforcement the ability to confiscate vehicles.

"We will be able to impound the vehicles for 72 hours and if you are convicted twice of racing or promoting or being a piece of that law, then we will be able to seize your vehicle," said Kasner.

"If you are caught street racing, we are going to impound the vehicle," said Sen. John Lovick, 44th Legislative District (D-Mill Creek).

Lovick says people have died as a result of illegal racing, and it's time to crack down.

"We can’t keep doing what we are doing and taking that car is probably the way to do it," said Lovick. "I say that you are going to get one bite of the apple, then don’t do it again."

Kasner says along with the typical dangers associated with street racing, it often brings with it other criminal activity as well, such as burglaries, robberies, assaults and shootings.