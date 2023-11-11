WSP investigates deadly crash between DUI driver and wrong-way driver in Thurston County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a 31-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy in the Tumwater area Saturday night. An 8-year-old girl is recovering in a nearby hospital.

According to the WSP, a 27-year-old Shelton man was arrested for DUI as a result of this crash. However, investigators say he was not the driver who was traveling in the wrong direction.

Washington State Patrol

Investigators say the crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. on southbound I-5 just north of SR-101.

31-year-old Samantha Denney was driving a sedan with an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy in the back seat. The WSP says she was driving the wrong way; heading northbound on I-5 in the southbound lanes.

The DUI driver was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into the wrong-way driver.

The wrong-way driver and her 2-year-old passenger died. The 8-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and was reportedly in critical condition.

The WSP says the DUI driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Southbound I-5 was closed at SR-101 for the investigation. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.