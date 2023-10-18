WSP investigates deadly single-car crash in Index

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Index Tuesday night.

At around 9:33 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on SR-2 near milepost 36 along the South Fork Skykomish River. When they arrived, they found a car with three occupants had crashed into a tree off the side of the road.

The driver, a 38-year-old Everett man, was found dead at the scene. The two passengers, a 34-year-old Everett woman and a 31-year-old Everett man, were found injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they were heading westbound on SR-2 when their car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. At this point in the investigation, they do not believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in this crash.

According to the WSP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the two survivors were.

SR-2 was closed in both directions while troopers investigated the crash, it has since reopened.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.