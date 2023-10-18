Expand / Collapse search

WSP investigates deadly single-car crash in Index

By FOX 13 News Staff
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Index Tuesday night. 

At around 9:33 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on SR-2 near milepost 36 along the South Fork Skykomish River. When they arrived, they found a car with three occupants had crashed into a tree off the side of the road. 

The driver, a 38-year-old Everett man, was found dead at the scene. The two passengers, a 34-year-old Everett woman and a 31-year-old Everett man, were found injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. 

Investigators say they were heading westbound on SR-2 when their car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. At this point in the investigation, they do not believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in this crash. 

According to the WSP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the two survivors were.

SR-2 was closed in both directions while troopers investigated the crash, it has since reopened.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues. 

Rain returns to Seattle and crashes increase

As we start to see the return of rain across the Puget Sound region, the number of car crashes seems to go up. Law enforcement agencies from all around Western Washington are reporting a number of dangerous crashes, serving as a reminder to pay attention and take it slow when inclement weather rolls in.