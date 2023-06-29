WSP seeks rock thrower who damaged 3 cars on I-90

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Washington State Patrol)

Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses who may have seen a man throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle this week.

Authorities say Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., they received a 911 call from a driver who said someone threw a rock at their car near eastbound I-90 and Rainier Ave. Troopers arrived and determined that three cars were hit by rocks thrown from the overpass above.

One car lost its headlight, another car sustained damage to its trunk, and a third car had a huge crack in the windshield.

Troopers cleared out rocks and debris, then took statements from three victims. The suspect was described as a Black man in his mid-20s who was wearing all black clothing; one victim claimed the suspect works at a nearby construction site.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after showing gun inside Seattle gym, barricading himself inside

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the suspect or witnessed the rock throwing is urged to contact Washington State Patrol's District 2 office at (425) 401-7788, case number 23-011293.