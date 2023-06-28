Suspect in custody after showing gun inside Seattle gym, barricading himself inside

A person has been taken into custody after an armed man entered a Capitol Hill gym and barricaded himself inside.

The incident began just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Pacific NW Fitness in the Broadway Market complex. A witness told FOX 13 that the suspect entered the gym already displaying a gun. He then started screaming at a front desk clerk, according to the witness.

He then barricaded himself inside the gym.

The QFC inside the market complex were evacuated. Several blocks in Capitol Hill were shut down as police tried to negotiate with the man.

It doesn't appear that anyone was injured.

An employee at Pacific NW Fitness told FOX 13 that they were thankful that SPD and SWAT arrived swiftly and handled the situation.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.