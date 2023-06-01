WSP: Silver Alert issued for missing Seattle man with dementia

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a Silver Alert for a Seattle man who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to the WSP, 67-year-old George Guenther left his residence, and was last seen at around 4 a.m. getting on a bus leaving southbound from Avalon Way.

Authorities say he has dementia, and takes life-sustaining medication.

He is 5’11" and weighs 220 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray checkered flannel shirt, a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This Silver Alert was activated on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.