WSP: Silver Alert issued for missing Seattle man with dementia

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Authorities say this is not a photo of him the day he went missing, but a photo of the outfit he was wearing (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a Silver Alert for a Seattle man who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to the WSP, 67-year-old George Guenther left his residence, and was last seen at around 4 a.m. getting on a bus leaving southbound from Avalon Way. 

Authorities say he has dementia, and takes life-sustaining medication.

He is 5’11" and weighs 220 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray checkered flannel shirt, a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. 

This Silver Alert was activated on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.