‘You can’t bully your employees’: Group plans weekend protest following fire at SoDo dog day care

Concerned community members, along with former employees, said they plan to protest against The Dog Resort on Saturday. The decision to mobilize came after a fire at the business’ SoDo location Monday night. Since then, people have come forward concerned about the owner’s business practices.

"I worked for her for five years," said former employee Nicholas Funtanilla. "In the time I worked there, I maybe saw Mona four times. The last being the day she fired me."

Funtanilla said the work environment was unhealthy.

He’s speaking out after learning about the SoDo fire. He said he's having flashbacks to a fire he experienced at the Lake City Way dog day care center.

"I almost died," he recalled. "I kept going in and out to get the dogs."

Funtanilla said he, like a lot of people, has questions about the fires and safety protocol, questions that have gone unanswered. He now plans to protest.

"We’re doing our best to finally take a stand and not let momentum die," he said.

Members of the Facebook group "Pet Lovers Against The Dog Resort" said they’re planning to meet with 50 to 100 people to protest. The group currently has more than 600 members.

According to a posting on the social media site, the group will demand accountability from the business owner.

The group posted:

"Our goal is to raise awareness and bring attention to the ongoing negligence of dogs (resulting in multiple deaths and injuries) entrusted to The Dog Resort in both their Lake City and SoDo locations.

We are demanding accountability and transparency from The Dog Resort, that they be forthcoming with honest communication in response to the communities unanswered concerns.

We are advocating for The Dog Resort to commit to and demonstrate improved safety measures, and a higher standard of care in the well-being of the furry companions entrusted to their care."

As FOX 13 has reported, a fire broke out at the Industrial Way causing a number of dogs to be evacuated to a fenced-in area. When firefighters arrived, the gate was opened a number of dogs ran out, forcing a massive search.

At least two dogs were hit by cars and died, according to their owners.

In a statement posted to Facebook the owners of North said:

"We discovered the large black dog that was hit and killed near Spokane Street around 9 p.m. Monday night is very, very, very likely our dog North. DNA results are pending.

We are devastated; North was our world. He loved running, swimming, hiking, camping, playing in the snow and chasing after skiers, and living in the Pacific Northwest as much as we do.

We would like to thank our friends, family, the hundreds and hundreds of volunteers, strangers, businesses, dog walkers, and pet owners who have dropped everything and dedicated endless hours spreading the word and searching for North and Remi.

We are completely blown away by your generosity and kindness. We'd also like to give special thanks to the Useless Bay Animal Sanctuary volunteers, WSDOT, WA State Patrol, and Lost Dogs of King County Facebook Group for helping us get closure.

We are so happy Allison and Remi are reunited."

Owner Allison Scarborough has been overseas in Japan since the ordeal began.

"I’m just glad I know where both my dogs are now," she said during a Zoom interview Friday.

Unfortunately, her other beloved dog, Georgie, did not survive his injuries. Scarborough said she’s still waiting to hear from The Dog Resort’s owner.

"Mona has reached out and is paying for Remi’s vet fees at the emergency vet facility," she said. "I’m still unclear about the associated boarding costs, the death of Georgie. I don’t have answers from her or any clarity at this point."

The cause of Monday’s fire remains under investigation by the Seattle Fire Department.

Saturday’s protest is planned for 12 p.m.

FOX 13 is working to secure an interview with Mona Elassiouti.

Stay with FOX 13 on-air and online for this developing story.