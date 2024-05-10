Man identified through WMW tip gets 23-year prison sentence for Des Moines murder

A man who shot and killed another man in a Des Moines shopping mall parking lot and was identified through a Washington's Most Wanted tip will spend 23 years behind bars.

Yourhighness Jeramiah Bolar confessed to murdering 31-year-old Andrew Carter back when he was arrested in November 2018, according to charging documents.

After being confronted with evidence, Bolar admitted to being in the Redondo Square parking lot on the night of October 28, 2018, and shooting Carter multiple times, saying he was scared when the victim approached his vehicle.

After the shooting, he told police he "arranged to have the gun thrown in the ocean and have the car sold to 'some Mexicans.’"

Des Moines Police utilized video surveillance and public assistance in the investigation, as a tip from a Washington's Most Wanted viewer helped detectives locate Bolar's vehicle and identify him as a suspect.

Bolar was arrested a few days after the shooting and booked into jail for second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was convicted of the charges in January 2024.

Bolar's 23-year sentence comes with a firearms enhancement, meaning he could face additional prison time for having an underlying firearms offense.

Several years before the murder, Bolar was arrested for a Newcastle jewelry store burglary in 2015. He pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, theft, attempting to elude police and two charges of burglary.

Bolar and three others participated in the break-in. Police said Bolar was the lookout man, and the others went inside and stole various items while causing extensive damage to the business. Another suspect was later identified as a juvenile.

