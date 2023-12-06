Healthier Together: How to handle the ‘holiday blues’

This content was created in partnership with our sponsor, Regence BlueShield.

The holiday season can be filled with joy, but it can also be stressful and make people feel sad or lonely. Dr. Mike Franz, executive medical director for behavioral health for Regence BlueShield, said there are things we can all do to cope with the "holiday blues."

A range of emotions, from grief over lost loved ones to stress from societal pressures, are common during the holidays. These feelings can be intensified by factors like reduced sunlight, contributing to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), particularly in areas like Seattle, where sunlight is scarce in winter, Dr. Franz said.

Symptoms of the holiday blues often mimic mild to moderate depression, including insomnia, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and a lack of enjoyment in usually pleasurable activities.

Recognizing these signs is crucial, as is understanding their temporary nature, according to Dr. Franz.

To combat these feelings, Dr. Franz recommends maintaining regular routines, especially regarding exercise, diet, and sleep. He stresses the importance of setting realistic expectations for the holiday season and accepting the natural range of emotions one might experience.

Additionally, he emphasizes the need to prioritize self-care and the ability to say no to overwhelming commitments.

Dr. Franz also highlights the mental health benefits of altruism, citing recent research that suggests engaging in acts of kindness, such as volunteering, can significantly improve emotional well-being during the holidays.

However, if the holiday blues persist beyond the holiday season or escalate to feelings of hopelessness or suicidal thoughts, Dr. Franz advises seeking professional help. He recommends onsulting primary care providers or health plans for guidance and resources.