3-sport star Bryce Smith leaps into Bellevue High School record books

From football, to basketball, to track, Bellevue High School senior Bryce Smith can do it all.

Nicknamed ‘Smooth’ for his effortless athleticism, Smith has long starred both on the gridiron and hardwood. Then, just this past spring, a friend convinced him to give track a go, where Smith quickly found a spot in the Bellevue High record books.

"You see it in flashes and you’re like, whoa…nobody else can do that," said Bellevue football head coach Michael Kneip.

Three-sport athletes, elite at each one, are an anomaly. But in Bryce Smith, there’s one who is leaps and bounds above the rest.

"He’s physical like a football player and he’s got the athleticism of a basketball player," Kneip said.

Standing 6'1" and listed with a 6'3" wingspan, this three-star recruit holds offers from several Division I football programs, while also starring in basketball as the school's point guard.

When he joined the track team seemingly on a whim, Smith’s smooth, effortless athletic ability immediately launched him to the top. He recorded the third-best high jump and seventh-best long jump in Bellevue High School history as a junior.

"I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just do it for fun.’ I knew I had some sort of jumping ability, but nothing crazy," Smith said.

Bellevue High School senior Bryce Smith

"Track is so precise and disciplined about your steps, especially in the high jump and controlling your body in the air, which I think makes him an even better football player," Kneip said.

24-7 Sports ranks Smith as the top safety recruit in the state in his class. His coaches say whoever lands Bryce will be getting an absolute steal.

"I would not be surprised if Bryce ends up playing in the NFL, because he's so untapped on what he can do," Kneip said. "He’s still growing, he’s so mature. You’re getting an unfinished, but amazing product."

As Smith’s time at Bellevue winds down, his touchdowns, interceptions, dunks and the new heights he reaches are just part of his legacy.

Coaches say it’s not just what he does, but it's who Bryce is that will leave a lasting impression.

"Joy on the field, I think it’s a super power that hopefully inspires more kids to do multi sports," Kneip said.

Bryce told us he’s looking to lead the Wolverines to a repeat state title this year. He’s also looking forward to basketball and track season. He says he likes high jump more because it’s fun, but he thinks the long jump is where he can really make some noise.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE SPORTS NEWS

2025 Apple Cup: When and where the UW game will be held

Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore named Gold Glove finalist

Seattle Seahawks to acquire DT Roy Robertson-Harris from Jaguars for draft pick

Commentary: Fans have waited long enough, Mr. Silver. Please begin expansion talks now

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh named Gold Glove finalist

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.