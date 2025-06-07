Kyle Hendricks picks up career win No. 100 as Angels beat the Mariners 5-4

The Brief Kyle Hendricks earned the 100th win of his career, Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers and Kenley Jansen combined for three innings of scoreless relief, and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Hendricks (3-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two and walking two. The 35-year-old right-hander escaped a jam in the fifth inning. With runners at second and third with two outs, Hendricks got Randy Arozarena to ground out. Zeferjahn retired the side in order in the seventh, Detmers struck out two of four batters in the eighth, and Jansen threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.



Kyle Hendricks earned the 100th win of his career, Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers and Kenley Jansen combined for three innings of scoreless relief, and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Hendricks (3-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two and walking two. The 35-year-old right-hander escaped a jam in the fifth inning. With runners at second and third with two outs, Hendricks got Randy Arozarena to ground out.

Zeferjahn retired the side in order in the seventh, Detmers struck out two of four batters in the eighth, and Jansen threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Right-hander Bryce Miller (2-5) gave up five runs and six hits in five innings for the Mariners, who have lost four straight.

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 06: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/M Expand

The Angels scored twice in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. Jo Adell got hit on the helmet by a 94-mph fastball and stole second. Chris Taylor followed with an RBI double and Nolan Schanuel adding an RBI single.

Taylor, the veteran utility man who was signed after the Dodgers released him on May 18, also singled with two outs, stole second and scored on Zach Neto’s RBI single for a 1-all tie in the third. Travis d’Arnaud followed Jorge Soler’s two-out single with a two-run homer for a 3-3 tie in the fourth.

The Mariners scored once in the third on J.P. Crawford’s RBI single and twice in the fourth on Rowdy Tellez’s sacrifice fly and Leody Taveras’ RBI groundout.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: 'Remote' areas of 5 WA counties told to lock doors

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Key figures from Bryan Kohberger's youth summoned to Idaho for student murders trial

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.