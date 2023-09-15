Charles Cross ruled out, Abe Lucas to have "procedure" on knee, Devon Witherspoon to make debut for Seahawks

article

The Seattle Seahawks will be without both of their starting tackles for their game against the Detroit Lions as Charles Cross was officially ruled out due to a sprained big toe on Friday.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four games. Cross remains on the active roster but will be unable to play this weekend as the Seahawks will need to turn to backup options against Aiden Hutchinson and the Lions defense.

Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan took over at left and right tackle, respectively, for Cross and Lucas against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Despite the additions of 41-year-old veteran Jason Peters and rookies Raiqwon O'Neal and McClendon Curtis for additional depth, Forsythe and Curhan will be getting the chance to start this weekend in Detroit.

"I feel good about that Jake and Stone are going to play for us," head coach Pete Carroll said. "And the other guys that are ready to go as well at tackle. Jake played against these guys last time we were there and did nice job and Stone's ready to go too. So really, really were impressed with the new guys that we brought in and we'll see how that works out, but they'll give us a good boost. But I'm glad these guys are going to answer the call. They know what they're doing."

Peters and Curtis have been with the team since Wednesday while O'Neal didn't get to the team until Thursday. Curtis was signed off the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders while O'Neal came from the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curtis was with the Raiders at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia where they are practicing on the road this week before their game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

O'Neal went undrafted out of UCLA after starting 13 games at left tackle for the team last year. He had transferred to UCLA after three seasons at Rutgers where he started 21 games at left tackle as well. O'Neal was playing under former Seahawks assistant coach Dave Canales, who is the new offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Curtis signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga. He started 38 games in college with his time spent at both guard spots and left tackle.

"They made a good showing. Both guys did," Carroll said. "The fact that Raiqwon was in the same system, you know, he was really acclimated quickly. So that helped a lot, a little bit more that we're getting having come from changes in system for a young guy for McClendon. But he looked really good. He was shown on the highlights (in meetings) a couple times this week. His movement and getting out on the edge and doing some really cool things blocking outside. So I'm really fired up that we were able to find two guys like that they could fit in and give us a chance, ou can see where they could have a chance to play."

Carroll said it's too much to ask of Peters to get ready to play on just the one week of practice.

"He won't be able to get there. It's too soon, too much to ask," Carroll said. "He had a fantastic first few days with us but we can't get that done yet.

"Jason was phenomenal for his first week and so it's amazing that we were able to do something that quick and feel like this about him. So we'll see how it works out."

Cross won't make the trip with the team to Detroit this weekend. However, Carroll said there's a chance that he will be able to get back in time for next week's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"He's making progress. He's not going to make the trip but he's making progress. So he's not ready yet," Carroll said.

Lucas is set to have a procedure done on his ailing knee, which is why he was placed on injured reserve.

"He's having a procedure done that we've done with a couple other guys. It's worked out really well. It takes a little bit of time. We've got to see how it goes with him. Each guy's different but we're going to try to fix him up," Carroll said.

Carroll didn't specify what the procedure Lucas will have done is. However, the team has made use of a procedure called "Regenokine" with multiple players in the past, including K.J. Wright, Sidney Rice, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Tyler Lockett. It's a blood treatment procedure that is supposed to aid healing processes in the body. While Carroll didn't specify it's what Lucas will have done, the team's reliance on the treatment in the past makes it a probable option if Lucas isn't having surgery.

Defensive end Mike Morris was also ruled out for Sunday's game due to ongoing issues with a shoulder injury that's been a problem over the last couple of weeks. Carroll has said it's an old injury Morris dealing with and hasn't been able to fully overcome yet.

"We're working through it and he's trying to do everything," Carroll said. "He played with it last week and we wanted to see how and he wanted to see how it would be playing ball after being out for a couple weeks. And we're seriously looking after it again this week so we're going to take care of him."

Strong safety Jamal Adams will not play either after his first full week back at practice with the team. Adams was limited in practice throughout the week and got work on the scout team defense as he eases back into action after a quadriceps tendon tear sustained in the first game of last season.

"Jamal had a great week. I sent him his highlights from yesterday's practice this morning just so that he could have his own reel of his stuff. And we'll get another little highlight reel from today," Carroll said.

"He's hauling butt all over the field and he's having fun and unencumbered, bursting, sprinting, changing direction. Wrapping guys up when he's hitting guys. The whole thing. He's doing it all. And so this was a huge week for him. Now we governed his numbers and next week I think we'll let him go, you know, full-go, get all the reps in next week in preparation to see where we are at the end of that week."

Linebackers Devin Bush and Boye Mafe will both be game-time decisions due to injuries coming out of last week's game as well. Bush "banged his shoulder" against the Rams while Mafe has a sore knee that swelled up despite being able to finish the game.

Carroll sounded as though they'd like to give Bush the week off if they can.

"We're going to take all the time to see if he's coming back to us," he said. "He's ready to go if we need him, but we'd like to take care of him. We're going to wait until we get all the way the game day."

Mafe was able to be be limited in practice on Thursday before being held out again during Friday's practice.

"We're going to go to game day and give him all the rest we can possibly give him," He practiced yesterday and ran around pretty well and all that. But we just want to make sure we give him every chance to get clear from the little bit of swelling that he had and see if he can do it and we'll find out."

First-round draft pick Devon Witherspoon will make his debut for the team this week after getting through the work of practice without limitation.

"He was on fire. He had a blast," Carroll said. "He's been waiting so long to get to this point. He was active, aggressive in his coverage, (run) fits and all that stuff. He did everything. Had a really good week in that regard. He had a lot of chances to do stuff, coaches scripted well to get him ready to go and so it's going to be really fun to get him out there. He's a really good ballplayer."