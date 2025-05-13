J.P. Crawford game-winning single in 11th inning gives Seattle Mariners 2-1 win over Yankees

article

The Brief J.P. Crawford's game-winning RBI single landed just inside the left field line in the 11th inning to give the Mariners a 2-1 win over the Yankees. Bryan Woo didn't allow a run over 6 ⅓ innings pitched with four hits, no walks and six strikeouts as Seattle became the first team to beat Max Fried in nine starts this season. The victory snapped a four-game losing for Seattle.



J.P. Crawford delivered the game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees that snapped a four-game losing streak after a brilliant pitching duel between Bryan Woo and Max Fried.

Woo took a shutout into the seventh inning for Seattle with Fried allowing just a lone run in five innings for New York. The Yankees scored an unearned run off Andrés Muñoz in the ninth inning that pushed the game to extra innings.

Seattle missed a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning, but singles from Ben Williamson and Crawford in the 11th delivered the winning run.

Woo allowed just four hits with no walks over 6 ⅓ innings pitched, which included a run of 15 straight batters retired. Cody Bellinger's two-out double in the first inning served as the only hit for New York over the first five innings.

Right fielder Leody Taveras dropped a two-out fly ball from Trent Grisham as he attempted a sliding catch to snap the run of retired batters for Woo. Aaron Judge followed with a single to put two runners on, but Woo got Bellinger to fly out to left to end the inning.

A one-out double down the first base line by Austin Wells ended Woo's outing in the seventh. Gabe Speier immediately walked Anthony Volpe to put two runners on, but Speier struck out Jasson Dominguez and Oswald Peraza to keep the Yankees off the board.

Woo has gone at least six innings in each of his eight starts this season for the Mariners, which ties him with Philadelphia's Zach Wheeler for the most in six-inning starts in MLB. He's the first to go at least eight starts with six innings pitched to begin a season for the Mariners since Hisashi Iwakuma in 2014, who made nine straight starts of at least six innings pitched.

Fried entered the contest as the league leader in ERA at just 1.05 for the season with a 6-0 record. New York had been 8-0 in games started by Fried this season prior to Tuesday night. Cal Raleigh's RBI double in the fourth inning delivered Seattle's only run prior to extras.

The Mariners made Fried work to get through five innings. A 12-pitch at-bat from Donovan Solano and a nine-pitch at-bat from Ben Williamson helped Fried's pitch count to climb. It took Fried 91 pitches to make it through the fifth inning.

Mitch Garver and and Dylan Moore each singled to put pressure on in the second inning, but a Solano double play ball allowed Fried to escape early.

Julio Rodríguez singled to lead-off the fourth inning and Raleigh delivered the only extra-base hit of the night for Seattle with a double off the center field wall. Rodríguez had to hesitate to make sure the ball cleared Grisham, but he managed to beat the throw home to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Fried struck out the last three batters he faced after a lead-off walk of Taveras in the fifth. Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. then combined to strike out five more Mariners in a row over the next two innings before Taveras popped out to third base to end a string of eight straight strikeouts by Seattle hitters.

Muñoz hit Paul Goldschmidt to put the lead-off runner on base in the ninth inning. Goldschmidt stole second base to immediately put a runner in scoring position with Pablo Reyes replacing Goldschmidt to pinch-run. A Wells groundout then allowed Reyes to advance to third base as the tying run.

With the infield drawn in, a checked swing chopper from Anthony Volpe sent Reyes home. Dylan Moore cleanly fielded the ball at first base, but his throw was wide of home plate as Reyes scored to even the game at 1-1. The error assessed to Moore made it an unearned run, which would have been the first earned run allowed by Muñoz this season.

The free base runner in the 10th inning was the first for Seattle since Taveras' lead-off walk in the fifth against Fried. A sacrifice bunt from Miles Mastrobuoni moved Garver to third base, but Rowdy Tellez's fly ball to center wasn't deep enough to send Garver home, and Taveras grounded out to second base to end Seattle's threat.

Carlos Vargas and Casey Legumina kept the inherited runner from scoring in the 10th and 11th innings for Seattle's bullpen as the Mariners got another chance in the bottom of the frame.

Williamson's lead-off single moved Taveras to third against Yankees reliever Tim Hill. Crawford then jumped on a first-pitch sinker that dropped just inside the left field line to drive Taveras home for the winning run.

Logan Gilbert throws first bullpen since elbow injury

Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert threw approximately 25 pitches in his first bullpen session since leaving a game against the Miami Marlins on April 25 with an elbow injury.

Gilbert threw every pitch in his arsenal and ramped up to touch 94 miles per hour with his fastball over the closing pitches of the session.

"I put enough on it today to know that if I didn't feel fine, I would feel it. So I felt pretty good," Gilbert said.

Gilbert was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the flexor bundle in his right elbow after leaving the game against the Marlins after just three innings. While that injury can be an indicator of a torn ulnar collateral ligament, all follow-up scans have been positive.

"We went through a whole array of imaging and everything looked good," general manager Justin Hollander said on Friday.

Gilbert said he felt good throughout the bullpen and that it was essentially back where he wants to be.

"I think the intensity I'm at now is more like back to what I'm familiar with," Gilbert said. "Like, it's more than a mid-week bullpen would be, anyways, so I kind of feel like I'm back in the rhythm of normal."

Gilbert said he expected to be on a schedule similar to spring training where he throws every three days to begin to rebuild his arm strength. At some point, a rehab assignment would enter the picture.

