Yankees hammer Emerson Hancock as Seattle Mariners lose fourth straight, 11-5

article

The Brief The Yankees scored seven runs with three home runs against Mariners starter Emerson Hancock. New York hit four home runs in total with three more doubles with every hitter recording at least one hit. Julio Rodríguez, Jorge Polanco and Cal Raleigh each homered for the Mariners. Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a significant left leg injury in the ninth inning while scoring on an Aaron Judge sacrifice fly. Cabrera had an air cast placed on his leg and left the field in an ambulance.



The New York Yankees tagged Seattle Mariners starter Emerson Hancock for six runs in the fifth inning with a three-run homer from Austin Wells breaking the game wide open in an 11-5 Mariners loss.

It's the fourth consecutive defeat for Seattle after a run of winning nine consecutive series. The Toronto Blue Jays delivered a three-game series sweep over the weekend before the Yankees rocked Hancock for seven runs.

"Tough one all around tonight," manager Dan Wilson said.

Trent Grisham homered twice off Hancock, and Wells' blast served as the staggering blow for the Yankees' offense. All three home runs were hit to dead center field with Julio Rodríguez nearly able to rob Grisham on the first blast of the night. Instead, the ball glanced off Rodríguez's glove and over the wall.

Grisham's second, and Wells' home run weren't as close.

Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco each hit solo home runs for Seattle in the first and third innings, respectively, in building a 2-1 lead against New York starter Clarke Schmidt. Grisham's home run in the third served as the only Yankee run until things unraveled for Hancock in the fifth.

"It's a very deep lineup and they just kind of got some momentum going and it just kind of kept going," Hancock said. "For me, you've got to keep attacking the strike zone. Sometimes they're ready for that first pitch and they made some good swings. I made a couple mistakes and they made me pay for it, but at the end of the day, you're got to keep going after them.

"I'll wear this one. Didn't really give us a chance to win, but baseball is what it is, and you move on, you keep working and show up tomorrow and see what happens."

Hancock had four walks in the first four innings, but none had come back to burn him as he worked out of trouble.

"I thought Emerson threw the ball pretty well there the first four innings," manager Dan Wilson said. "A couple of jams in the second and the fourth with some walks, but able to get out of it. They were able to get to him there in the fifth. Just a couple balls that caught some plate."

Grisham's second blast to lead-off the fifth inning tied the game at 2-2. It was the first of five straight hits off Hancock. Paul Goldschmidt's single drove in Aaron Judge for a 3-2 lead, and Cody Bellinger followed with an RBI single for a 4-2 advantage.

After Anthony Volpe flew out to right to end the streak of hits, Wells hammered a 2-1 changeup deep to center that made it a 7-2 New York lead.

Hancock finished with seven runs allowed on eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

"Stuff was good," Hancock said. "Made some mistakes and made me pay for it. That's a really, really good lineup and you've got to be on top of it at all times. They got a lot of momentum that inning, strung some hits together and unfortunately I just wasn't able to execute."

Wells drove in his fourth run of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Goldschmidt to make it 8-2 in the seventh inning.

Randy Arozarena's lead-off double in the bottom of the seventh ended Schmidt's night. A two-out single from Dylan Moore drove in Arozarena's to close the book on Schmidt and trim the New York lead to 8-3.

Schmidt allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six-plus innings for the Yankees in earning the victory.

Cal Raleigh's 13th home run of the season in the eighth inning off reliever Tim Hill cut the lead to 8-5, but the Yankees increased the lead again in the ninth.

Volpe's two-run blast off Troy Taylor in the ninth made it a 10-5 advantage, and a sacrifice fly from Judge pushed the lead to 11-5.

However, that run came at significant cost for the Yankees.

Oswaldo Cabrera was sent home on the fly out to right field as Leody Taveras made a strong throw to the plate. Cabrera had to avoid the tag of Raleigh and ran wide of home plate. As he tried to stop, his left ankle twisted heavily underneath him. He managed to touch the plate to record the run, but he immediately began slamming the ground in pain as Raleigh quickly signaled to the Yankees dugout for attention.

Medical personnel seemingly put an air cast on Cabrera's injured leg, and he was taken from the field by an ambulance.

"Obviously, a very somber moment there towards the end of the ball game," Wilson said. "Just wish Oswaldo Cabrera all the luck with that injury. … One of those moments that makes you stop and really wish him well in getting through that."

The game became a bit of an afterthought at that point, but Ian Hamilton sat the Mariners down in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the 11-5 New York victory.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.