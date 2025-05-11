George Springer's 3-run home run fuels Blue Jays as Seattle Mariners swept with 9-1 loss

article

The Brief The Blue Jays tagged Bryce Miller for seven runs on eight hits with two walks in five innings as George Springer's three-run home run in the fifth inning broke the game open. Dylan Moore hit his seventh home run of the season, which served as the lone run scored by the Mariners. Toronto snapped Seattle's run of nine straight series victories with the three-game sweep. It's the second time this season the Mariners have been swept, joining a three-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants on April 4-6.



George Springer smacked a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Addison Barger added his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh. The Blue Jays had no issues pushing runs across against Bryce Miller (2-4) and the suddenly reeling Mariners, who entered the series with the majors' best record since April 7.

Toronto's onslaught started in the second inning with an RBI single from Myles Straw. Ernie Clement had a sacrifice fly in the fourth before Springer blew it open.

Seattle struggled to do much of anything on the offensive side against opener Jose Urena and piggyback reliever Eric Lauer (1-0), with the duo combining to produce 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. It was a forgetful first half of a six-game homestand for the Mariners, who scored seven runs across the three games.

The Blue Jays returned to .500 (20-20) with a 4-2 trip. They are 7-4 in their last 11 games.

Key moment

The game was already trending in the Blue Jays’ direction when Springer turned on a fastball down the middle from Miller and launched it 416 feet down the left-field line. Left fielder Randy Arozarena turned around and watched the ball fly but didn't bother to run.

Key stat

The sweep was the second of the season for the Blue Jays. Toronto took three straight against visiting Washington from March 31-April 2.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Emerson Hancock (1-1, 5.70 ERA) starts Monday night against the visiting New York Yankees. Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 4.79) gets the ball for New York to begin the three-game set. The Blue Jays begin a three-game set against visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

