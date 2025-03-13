Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Pierce County, WA

The Brief A 12-year-old boy has been missing for two days in Parkland, Washington. Braydon Chappell was last seen at his home. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office put out a missing person alert on Thursday.



Deputies are searching for 12-year-old Braydon Chappell who has been missing since Tuesday in Pierce County, Washington.

Braydon Chappell (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Braydon was last seen on March 11 leaving his home in the 1100 block of 117th St. S. in Parkland.

Braydon is described as 5' 1" tall, 100 pounds with dirty blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the same clothing as in the image, a red and black shirt.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not have any further information to release as of Tuesday morning.

This does not qualify to be an AMBER Alert because there was not enough descriptive information, such as a vehicle description or a license plate to be on the lookout for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.