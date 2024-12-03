Gourde and Schwartz lead Kraken to 4-2 in over Hurricanes

Yanni Gourde and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist each and the Seattle Kraken snapped a three-game skid, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Gourde's wrist shot at 10:48 in the third period broke a 2-2 tie. Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle and Matty Beniers added two assists. Joey Daccord stopped 15 shots.

Eric Robinson and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their third straight. Necas added an assist to improve his team-leading point total to 39. The Hurricanes finished with a season-low 16 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first start after missing four games with a concussion.

Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield (5) battles with Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz (17) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Takeaways

Kraken: Typically, it's the Hurricanes who dominate puck possession and significantly outshoot their opponent. Seattle controlled Tuesday's game and was particularly effective in the second period with a 14-2 shot advantage. It was only the second time this season the Kraken held their opponent to fewer than 20 shots.

Hurricanes: Kochetkov's return was supposed to stabilize the goaltending situation. After he gave up Schwartz's goal 19 seconds into the game, he settled down. Kochetkov missed four games after he suffered a concussion on Nov. 23 in a shootout loss in Columbus. The Hurricanes went 2-2 without Kochetkov. They've been without top goalie Frederik Andersen with a knee injury since a 4-1 win at Seattle on Oct. 26. Andersen is expected to be out for another six to 10 weeks.

Key moment

At 10:02 in the third, Jack Drury's goal for Carolina was overturned on a successful coach's challenge for goaltender interference. Fifty seconds later, Gourde beat Kochetkov to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.

Key stat

The Kraken improved to 7-1-1 this season when scoring first.

Up Next

The Kraken continue a four-game road trip at the New York Islanders and the Hurricanes host Colorado, both on Thursday night.

