Harry Ford sacrifice fly in 12th inning gives Seattle Mariners 7-6 win over Angels

The Brief Harry Ford's bases loaded sacrifice fly in the 12th inning gave the Mariners their sixth straight victory, 7-6, over the Angels. In his first career at-bat at T-Mobile Park, Ford recorded his first RBI with the game-winning fly ball. The Mariners are the first team to play back-to-back games of at least 12 innings in MLB since the new extra innings rule went into place in 2020, which puts a runner at second base to start each frame. With the win, the Mariners moved into a tie with the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. Houston lost 6-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.



ookie pinch-hitter Harry Ford drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Houston atop the AL West.

It was the second straight walk-off victory in extra innings for the Mariners, who extended their win streak to six games. Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning Wednesday night to complete a series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mike Trout launched his 399th career home run for the Angels, tying it 4-all in the fifth inning after they fell behind 4-0 in the second.

Logan Davidson hit his first major league homer to begin the Los Angeles comeback.

J.P. Crawford had three RBIs for the Mariners, including a tying single in the 11th. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez each hit a two-run double in the second.

Matthew Lugo gave the Angels a 6-5 lead with an RBI single off winning pitcher José Castillo (2-2) in the 12th, but Jorge Polanco led off the bottom half with a double against Sammy Peralta (0-1) that scored automatic runner Josh Naylor.

Seattle loaded the bases with nobody out, and Ford’s fly to right field scored Polanco with a headfirst slide for the top prospect's first RBI in four big league plate appearances.

Bryce Miller struck out a career-high 11 in 5 2/3 innings for the Mariners.

Key moment

Trout's 21st homer this season ended his 29-game drought.

Key stat

Seattle became the first team to play consecutive games that lasted at least 12 innings since Major League Baseball introduced the automatic runner for extra innings in 2020.

Up next

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.18 ERA) faces Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (9-8, 3.85) on Friday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

