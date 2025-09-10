Leo Rivas home run in 13th inning gives Seattle Mariners 4-2 win over Cardinals

article

The Brief Leo Rivas hit a two-run game-winning home run off Ryan Fernandez in the 13th inning to give the Mariners their fifth straight victory in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals. It's just the second home run of Rivas' career and the second this month with Seattle. Rivas hit his first home run in a 10-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 1. It's the first home run for Rivas at T-Mobile Park. It's the first Mariners game to go at least 13 innings since a 1-0 victory over the New York Yankees in 13 innings on August 9, 2022.



Leo Rivas led off the bottom of the 13th inning with a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Seattle completed a three-game sweep and remained one game behind Houston atop the AL West. The Mariners lead Texas by 1 1/2 games for the final American League wild card.

Thomas Saggese had four hits for the Cardinals, including an RBI single that gave them a 2-1 advantage in the 11th, but Jorge Polanco tied it with a run-scoring double leading off the bottom half.

Rivas entered as a pinch runner for Polanco and advanced to third base before getting thrown out at the plate on a grounder as Seattle squandered an excellent chance to win.

But in the 13th, Rivas turned on a first-pitch slider from right-hander Ryan Fernandez (0-3) and sent it over the right-field fence for his second major league home run.

Automatic runner Josh Naylor also scored on Rivas' second career walk-off hit.

Emerson Hancock (4-5) tossed two perfect innings for the win.

Iván Herrera homered in the first off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, who struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Seattle tied it 1-all in the second when Naylor scored the first of his three runs on Dominic Canzone's sacrifice fly.

Key moment

The Cardinals very well could have taken the lead in the 10th, but some shoddy baserunning by Herrera cost them. The automatic runner placed at second base, Herrera failed to advance to third on a deep flyout to right field — then was doubled off second on a routine fly to center, ending the inning.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

