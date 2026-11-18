The Brief Washington State will travel to San Marcos, Texas to face off against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. PST. The game marks the first time the two programs will meet. Texas State is eyeing a potential No. 2 spot in the Pac-12, while the WSU Cougars are coming off a blowout win against Colorado State.



The Washington State Cougars (2-8) look to build on last week's win when they take on the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.

The Cougs will enter the game hot off a record-breaking 73-7 blowout win at home Nov. 14 against Colorado State. Texas State, which has won two straight against Fresno State and Oregon State, can clinch the No. 2 spot in the Pac-12 standings with a win Saturday and a San Diego State loss to Boise State. That would set up a Pac-12 championship game against No. 24 Boise State, which locked up the No. 1 seed with a 46-41 win over Oregon State last weekend.

Saturday marks the first time the two programs will meet.

Keep reading for details about the WSU Cougars vs Texas State game, and how to watch it live.

When is the WSU vs Texas State game?

Kickoff for the Washington State vs Texas State game is set for Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. PST.

Where is the WSU vs Texas State game?

The Cougs will travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on Texas State at UFCU Stadium.

How to watch the WSU vs Texas State game

What you can do:

The WSU vs Texas State game will air on The USA Network.

For streaming options, look for the game on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and DIRECTV.

How to listen to WSU vs Texas State

Fans across the region can listen to every Washington State game on the Cougar Sports Network. According to the university, broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on Sports Play-by-Play channels 266 or 976.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

By the numbers:

The Cougs broke several records last Saturday in their 73-7 win against Colorado State and running back Kirby Vorhees led the way.

WSU scored a school-record nine rushing touchdowns, with Vorhees accounting for four and quarterback Owen Eshelman adding three of his own.

Vorhees ran for a career-high 197 yards as WSU finished with a school-record 535 rushing yards, topping the previous mark by more than 100 yards. Vorhees, Eshelman, Maxwell Woods and Julian Dugger all scored on the ground.

Vorhees also collected a 98-yard touchdown run that was the longest touchdown rush in CFB this season.

What's next:



The Cougs will conclude their regular season Nov. 28 with a matchup against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Associated Press, Pac-12 Conference and Washington State Athletics.

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