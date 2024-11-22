Josh Rojas, Austin Voth, Sam Haggerty non-tendered by Seattle Mariners

article

The Seattle Mariners declined to tender contracts to utility player Sam Haggerty, infielder Josh Rojas, and relievers Austin Voth and J.T. Chargois on Friday.

Chargois had already been designated for assignment by the Mariners this week after the team re-acquired infielder Austin Shenton in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Rojas and Voth were significant contributors to Seattle’s roster in 2024 and are now free agents.

Haggerty missed most of the season after rupturing his Achilles playing with Triple-A Tacoma.

Rojas appeared in 119 games for the Mariners last season with 106 starts coming at third base. Rojas got off to a fast start offensively, but was unable to sustain it throughout the season. He finished the year with a .225 average with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 31 RBI and 10 stolen bases with 46 walks and 108 strikeouts. While the offense struggled, Rojas did deliver a strong defensive season that helped lessen the loss of Eugenio Suarez.

Voth made the second-most appearances out of the Seattle bullpen of any reliever last season. Only the 71 appearances of Trent Thornton surpassed the 68 made by Voth. He finished the year with a 2-5 record with a 3.69 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 18 walks in 61 innings pitched. Voth pitched in much higher leverage situations than the Mariners had intended as injuries to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos pushed him to later inning work.

The Mariners did tender contracts to 29 players on Friday. Seven of those 29 are eligible for salary arbitration.

Per MLB Trade Rumors has projected those seven players to receive close to $35 million combined in salary:

Outfielder Randy Arozarena (2nd year) - $11.7 million

Pitcher Logan Gilbert (2nd year) - $8.1 million

Catcher Cal Raleigh (1st year) - $5.6 million

Pitcher George Kirby (1st year) - $5.5 million

Reliever Trent Thornton (3rd year) - $2.1 million

Reliever Tayler Saucedo (1st year) - $1 million

Reliever Gabe Speier (1st year) - $900,000

The four non-tendered players – along with previously waived infielder Luis Urias – were all arbitration eligible as well and projected to earn a combined $14 million:

Urias - $5 million

Rojas - $4.3 million

Voth - $2.2 million

Chargois - $1.7 milion

Haggerty - $900,000

