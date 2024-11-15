Seattle Mariners release 2025 special game, giveaway schedules

As 2024 nears its end, the Seattle Mariners have announced some of their big plans for next year.

On Friday, the team released their opening month giveaways, value games, and fireworks nights.

Mariners opening month giveaways

The Mariners will be home at T-Mobile Park for 18 of their first 30 games to open the 2025 season and the opening month is packed with exciting new giveaways.

March 27 (Opening Day) – Magnetic Schedules

March 28 – Randy Arozarena Crossed-Arm Hoodie

March 29 – Hello Kitty Bucket Hat

March 31-April 2 – Julio Rodríguez "Bat Flip" Bobblehead (3-day giveaway)

April 7-9 – Cal Raleigh Bobblehead (3-day giveaway)

April 25 – City Connect Captain’s Hat

Mariners value games

The Mariners will offer 30 Mariners Value Games during the 2025 season with tickets starting at $10.

The team also says the Mariners Value Menu will return for all 81 home games.

Fireworks nights presented by T-Mobile

In their Friday announcement, the team said they are again partnering with T-Mobile to present firework shows after the following 6 games at T-Mobile Park this summer:

May 30 vs. Minnesota

June 13 vs. Cleveland

July 3 vs. Kansas City

July 18 vs. Houston

August 1 vs. Texas

September 12 vs. Los Angeles-AL

For future Mariners games, single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale beginning Monday, November 25 for Mariners Insiders and Tuesday, November 26 to the public.

Special Mariners games in 2025

Steelheads Cap Night on June 14 vs. Cleveland.

J.P. Crawford Basketball Jersey Night on July 5 vs. Pittsburgh.

Drone Show Night Presented by Muckleshoot Casino Resort on Aug. 22 vs. the Athletics.

Logan Gilbert Funko POP! 3-day giveaway from Sept. 8-10 vs. St. Louis.

