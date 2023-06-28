Limited-edition food, drinks you'll find at T-Mobile Park during All-Star Week

Seattle's T-Mobile Park is preparing to host summer's biggest MLB event next week, and the Mariners announced the limited-edition menu items the ballpark will be offering.

The team and its longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! plan to have a lineup of Pacific Northwest-inspired food and drinks during All-Star Week, July 7-11.

"Fans will enjoy some of the most innovative and delicious eats in baseball this week," said Meagan Murray, Sodexo Live! General Manager, T-Mobile Park. "The Pacific Northwest has some of the country’s best seafood, culturally influenced cuisines, craft beers, wines and so much more, so we made sure to reflect that in our menu offerings so fans can really cover all the bases."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 10: A general view at T-Mobile Park between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers during the sixth inningon May 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"We’re thrilled to showcase a diverse roster of local vendors and one-of-a-kind cuisine to fans coming from around the globe," said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations. "This week is about highlighting the best of the Pacific Northwest, and our incredible food and beverage program is one of the many unique things fans will experience starting July 7."

Below is a list of items and where you can find them:

All-Star Dippin' Dots: Specialty Icee cherry &blue razz Dippin’ Dots. Located at Lemonade/Dippin; Dots Carts (Sect. 116, 128, 140, 195, 323, 331, 338)

All-Star Stromboli: Coppa, finocchiona, bresaola,mozzarella, momma lil’s tomato gravy. Found at Ballard Pizza (Pen, Sec. 241)

All-Star Tripleta Sandwich: House smoked brisket, pork, and ham sandwich with dill pickles, homerun derby sauce, and shoestring fries. Found at Holy Smokes BBQ (Sect. 105, 313)

Arrachera Sopes: Carne asada, refried beans, maseca, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, radish. Found at Edgar's Cantina (Pen, Sec. 212)

Blackberry Lemonade: Freshly squeezed lemonade with a splash of blackberry flavor garnished with crushed blackberries. Located at Lemonade/Dippin; Dots Carts (Sect. 116, 128, 140, 195, 323, 331, 338)

Blackberry Mint Rainier Mojito: A light, fruity, and beautifully refreshing mojito inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Found at Caught Looking Bar (Pen), (Sect. 220, 243, 249, 349)

Crab Pizza: Fresh Dungeness crab atop a splash of warm butter, dill, thyme, and parmesan, finished with liquid sunshine mix of fresh squeezed lemon and herbs.Made on a century-old sourdough starter. Located at MOTO Pizza (Sect. 314)

Footlong Dungeness Crab Roll: Dungeness crab salad in a lemon tarragon dressing served on a grilled brioche bun and topped with Tobiko Caviar. Found in the Walk-Off Market (Sect. 126, 141)



Fresh Oysters: Half a dozen freshly shucked oysters served on a bed of ice with cocktail sauce, mini Tobasco, and mignonette. Located at The Change UP (Sect. 221)

Furikake Pretzel Mix: Sweet and spicy glazed pretzels,furikake, chili flake, Found at Marination (Sect. 119)

Garlic Fry Burger: Royal Ranch ¼ lb. grass fed beef patty, Hillsbacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese,garlic fries with garlic aioli on Lil Woody's bun. Located Lil Woody's (Pen)

How to Moose a Cookie: Chocolate, pistachio, cherry. Found at Ballard Pizza (Pen, Sec. 241)

Mushroom Pizza: Wild mushroom, thyme, arugula, parmesan. Found at Ballard Pizza (Pen, Sec. 241)

Porchetta Slice: Porchetta, tomato,fresh mozzarella, rosemary. Found at Ballard Pizza (Pen, Sec. 241)

Mariner Tracks Rice Krispy Treat: Vanilla, peanut butter cups. Found at Ballard Pizza (Pen, Sec. 241)

NW Wild Alaskan Salmon Chowder: A slightly spicy chowder featuring wild-caught Alaskan Keta Salmon that’s been smoked in the traditional Northwest style over native hardwood. Found at Ivar's (Sect. 117, 335)

Pale Stout & Cracker Jack Ice Cream: Salt & Straw x Métier Brewing limited-edition ice cream collaboration. Located at Salt & Straw (Sect. 152)

PNW Sweet Onion Rings: Sweet onion rings,breaded and deep fried. Found at Kidd Valley(Sect. 149, 325)

Smoked Steelhead Trout: Platter of honey lacquered smoked steelhead trout with capers, marinated sweet onion, dill, crème fraiche and crostinis. Found in the Walk-Off Market (Sect. 126, 141)

Sunrise Tuna Bowl: Spicy tuna topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado,tempura crunches, ginger, edamame, seaweed salad. Found at Catch by Just Poke (Sect. 132)

