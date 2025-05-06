Seattle Mariners claim outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from Rangers

article

The Seattle Mariners have claimed outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers with right-handed pitcher Luis F. Castillo designated for assignment.

A former top 100 prospect, Taveras, 26, has scuffled at times during his career with the Rangers. During Texas' World Series-winning season in 2023, Taveras posted a 2.9 WAR season with career-highs in many major offensive categories. He hit .266 with 14 home runs, 31 doubles, three triples and 67 RBI, along with 14 stolen bases and 67 runs scored.

However, Taveras hasn't been able to replicate that season since. In 30 games for Texas this season, Taveras is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Taveras is a strong defensive player that has been terrific in center field for the Rangers, but he'll likely help Seattle cover their vacancy in right field with Victor Robles and Luke Raley both on the injured list until at least late June. The Mariners have had to cover the position with Dylan Moore, Miles Mastrobuoni, Rhylan Thomas, Samad Taylor and Dominic Canzone since Raley joined Robles on the injured list.

The Mariners absorb the rest of Taveras' $4.75 million contract for this season, and he has two more years of arbitration eligibility.

Castillo, 30, made two starts for Seattle in April with George Kirby on the injured list. Castillo allowed six earned runs in seven innings pitched with 12 hits, seven walks and just five strikeouts. He also posted an 0-1 record and a 5.02 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Tacoma this season.

Dylan Moore activated from IL:

Additionally, the Mariners also activated infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor to Triple-A Tacoma.

Moore, 32, was placed on the injured list on April 29 (retroactive to April 26) with right hip inflammation. General manager Justin Hollander told reporters on Wednesday the expectation was that Moore would be ready to return to the lineup as soon as his 10 days on the injured list elapsed.

In 23 games this season, he has batted .286 with six home runs, nine RBI, and five stolen bases. He earned AL Player of the Week honors for the week of April 14-20, when he posted a .385 average with three home runs, five RBI, and three stolen bases.

Taylor, 26, appeared in four games with the Mariners, batting .125 with one hit in eight at-bats with a run scored. Taylor has been productive with the Rainiers this season, batting .321 with five home runs, 14 RBI, and six stolen bases through 24 games.

