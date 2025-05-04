Rangers beat out Seattle Mariners in Texas, ending four-game losing streak

article

Corey Seager and Adolis García hit two-run singles to highlight Texas' six-run third inning, Jacob deGrom won his second start in a row and the previously run-starved Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1 on Sunday to end a season-high four-game losing streak.

DeGrom (2-1) allowed the one run and three hits in five innings. His 89 pitches were seven shy of his season high. He had three strikeouts to surpass 1,700 for his career, the 13th active major leaguer to reach the milestone.

Texas was held to two or fewer runs in eight of its previous nine games. The other was a 15-2 rout of the Athletics last Tuesday in deGrom’s previous start.

The AL West-leading Mariners had a season-best six-game winning streak snapped, but had clinched an eighth straight winning series Saturday. They had won their first five against the Rangers this season.

Logan Evans (1-1) gave up six runs and 11 hits in five innings in his second major league start.

Texas’ Josh Smith had a career-best four hits.

Jorge Polanco singled home Leo Rivas to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the third.

Seattle’s Randy Arozarena singled in the sixth to extend his career-best on-base streak to 28 games. Teammate J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with a single in the third.

Key moment

After Wyatt Langford singled off third baseman Ben Williamson’s glove to load the bases with one out in the third with the score 1-1, Seager singled sharply to right to give Texas its first lead in a game since last Tuesday.

Key stat

DeGrom reached 1,700 career strikeouts in 225 games, the fastest in major league history.

Up next

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (2-3, 3.52 ERA) will face Athletics RHP Luis Severino (1-3, 3.30) Monday at West Sacramento.

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.11) will go against Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0,0, 4.50) Tuesday at Boston.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

