Seattle Mariners fall 3-1 to Red Sox behind Trevor Story home run, Garrett Crochet gem

article

The Brief Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer each homered off Mariners' starter Luis Castillo to lead Boston to a 3-1 win. Seattle managed just one run off Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet as Randy Arozarena doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Castillo allowed three runs on three hits with two walks, five strikeouts and a hit batter.



Trevor Story hit a two-run home run off Luis Castillo, and the Seattle Mariners managed just one run against Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox in a 3-1 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

Randy Arozarena doubled and scored on a wild pitch from Crotchet in the second inning as the only run of the game for Seattle.

Castillo pitched well for the Mariners, allowing just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts with a hit batter over six innings. However, two of the three hits cleared the fence for home runs as Marcelo Mayer also took Castillo deep in the second inning.

Crochet allowed six hits, but didn't walk a batter and struck out eight over six innings for Boston along with a pair of wild pitches.

"I thought he had a pretty good cutter today," manager Dan Wilson said. "I think just overall he commanded the strike zone a lot better than he did the last time. We were still able to get a lot of pitches on him pretty early and create a lot of traffic, but he was making some pitches - like we saw (Lucas) Giolito do in game one. He was able to make some pitches when he had to and kept us quiet.

"He's a good pitcher, there's no doubt about it and he was a tough at-bat today."

Mayer jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Castillo to lead-off the second inning and drove it out to right field for a 1-0 Red Sox lead.

Seattle answered back in the bottom half of the inning with the help of a defensive miscue. Jarren Duran dropped a lead-off fly in the sun from Randy Arozarena, who cruised into second base for a double. Arozarena advanced to third base on a fly-out to center by Mitch Garver and scored on a wild pitch from Crochet.

Donovan Solano and Ben Williamson each delivered base hits off Crochet in the second, but a fielder's choice from Miles Mastrobuonio and a strikeout by Dylan Moore kept Seattle from grabbing the lead.

Mayer drew a one-out walk off Castillo in the fourth inning before Trevor Story drove a sinker below the strike zone just over the wall in left-center field for a two-run homer and a 3-1 Boston lead.

"Yeah, it was a surprise," Castillo said through translator Freddy Llanos. "In those situations you kind of want to throw a pitch to get that double play. And for me, I think it was kind of a perfect pitch to get that ball to roll over and make that double play but he was able to make that really good swing and get out of it."

Added Wilson: "That's a ground ball a lot of the time. A sinker down below the zone like that is a ground ball a lot of the time, but he was able to go down and get it and sometimes that's just how baseball is.

"I thought ‘The Rock’ threw the ball very well today, had some good change-ups and used his fastball as well. Attacked the zone like we talk about, but Story going down to get that one and being able to get underneath it, that's a tough pitch to get in the air, and he was able to do it."

Offense for both teams then disappeared for the rest of the game. Moore had a single for Seattle in the fifth inning, and Roman Anthony walked against Castillo in the sixth as the only baserunners for either team over the final five innings until the bottom of the ninth.

Arozarena drew a one-out walk off Greg Weissert, but pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone grounded into a double play to end the game.

What's next:

The Mariners have an off-day on Thursday as they head on the road to begin a weekend series with the Chicago Cubs. RHP George Kirby (1-3, 3.55 ERA) will start for Seattle. The Cubs have not set their rotation for the series with their starters to be announced.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cal Raleigh hits grand slam, drives in six as Seattle Mariners thump Red Sox 8-0

Logan Gilbert K's 10 in return to rotation, but Seattle Mariners blanked 2-0 by Red Sox

J.P. Crawford grand slam, Emerson Hancock's seven scoreless lead Seattle Mariners to 6-0 win over Guardians

Logan Gilbert set to be activated from injured list, start Monday for Seattle Mariners

Jorge Polanco game-winning single in 9th lifts Seattle Mariners to 4-3 win over Guardians

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.