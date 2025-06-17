Cal Raleigh hits grand slam, drives in six as Seattle Mariners thump Red Sox 8-0

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh had a grand slam and a two-run double off Boston starter Walker Buehler as part of six RBI for Seattle in an 8-0 win. Raleigh's slam was his 27th home run of the year, which moved him back into sole possession of the MLB lead over Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Bryan Woo pitched seven scoreless innings for Seattle while allowing just one hit, two walks and a hit batter while striking out six.



The standout summer of Cal Raleigh rolled on Tuesday night.

Raleigh delivered his fourth career grand slam, and a two-run double off Boston starter Walker Buehler for six RBI in an 8-0 Seattle Mariners victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The grand slam was Raleigh's second of the season and gave him 27 for the season, moving him back past New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the most in MLB. Raleigh went 3-for-4 and was only a triple shy of the cycle.

And for good measure, Raleigh swiped third base after his double in the fourth inning for his eighth stolen base of the season, which set a new Mariners' franchise record for a catcher. The mark was previously shared by Mariners manager Dan Wilson and Bob Kearney with seven.

Per the Mariners, Raleigh is the first catcher with three hits, a grand slam and a stolen base in a game since Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants on June 19, 2015.

On top of Raleigh's standout night, Bryan Woo and the pitching staff tied the Red Sox in knots in well.

Woo allowed one hit, two walks and a hit batter as part of seven scoreless innings for Seattle. Woo struck out six batters and needed only 86 pitches to get through the seventh.

Woo has made 14 consecutive starts to begin the season pitching at least six innings for Seattle. Woo is the first Mariners pitcher to do that since Félix Hernández had 18 straight starts of six innings pitched in 2014. He's the first since Randy Johnson in 1993 to start the season with at least 14 such outings. Johnson had 20 straight to open that season.

Raleigh and the Mariners pounced on Buehler early and often. Seattle had a runner in scoring position against Buehler in all four innings he pitched.

Rowdy Tellez got a five-run second inning started with a single and a stolen base, which was just the fifth of his MLB career. A double from Cole Young drove in Tellez for a 1-0 Seattle lead as a good relay throw home by Ceddanne Rafaela and David Hamilton cut down Ben Williamson at the plate for the second out of the inning.

But Buehler couldn't escape the inning without further damage. Back-to-back walks to J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez loaded the bases for Raleigh, who jumped on a first-pitch change-up from Buehler. The sky-high blast kept floating over the right field wall as the Mariners grabbed a commanding 5-0 lead.

Young and Crawford each singled to lead-off the fourth inning and Crwaford stole second base to put both runners in scoring position. After Rodríguez grounded out to first base, the Red Sox could have elected to intentionally walk Raleigh with the open base at first. Instead, they let Buehler face him again and Raleigh made them pay with a hard grounder inside the bag at first and down the right field line for a two-run double that made it a 7-0 advantage.

Jorge Polanco followed with a sacrifice fly to left that drove in Raleigh as Seattle's lead grew to 8-0.

Meanawhile, Woo was carving up Boston's lineup.

A hit-by-pitch to former Mariner Abraham Toro in the first inning was the only baserunner through four innings for the Red Sox. Marcelo Mayer finally got the first hit off Woo to lead-off the fifth inning, and a one-out walk to Hamilton put a pair of runners on. However, Woo struck out Rob Refsnyder and got Rafaela to fly out to right field to escape the only real danger he faced in the game.

A lead-off walk to Carlos Narváez in the seventh was the last runner to reach against Woo, and he was quickly erased with a double-play ball from Mayer.

Seattle managed just one hit and two walks over the final 4 ⅔ innings against Boston's bullpen, but the game was well in hand. Nate Eaton singled off Andrés Muñoz in the ninth inning for the only other hit by the Red Sox against Seattle pitching in the game.

What's next:

RHP Luis Castillo (4-4, 3.29 ERA) takes the ball for Seattle against LHP Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.24 ERA) in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Logan Gilbert K's 10 in return to rotation, but Seattle Mariners blanked 2-0 by Red Sox

J.P. Crawford grand slam, Emerson Hancock's seven scoreless lead Seattle Mariners to 6-0 win over Guardians

Logan Gilbert set to be activated from injured list, start Monday for Seattle Mariners

Jorge Polanco game-winning single in 9th lifts Seattle Mariners to 4-3 win over Guardians

Dominic Canzone's two-run double in 7th fuels Seattle Mariners 7-2 win over Guardians

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.