Dominic Canzone's two-run double in 7th fuels Seattle Mariners 7-2 win over Guardians

The Brief Dominic Canzone's two-run double in the seventh inning sparked a four-run inning for the Mariners in a 7-2 win. Rowdy Tellez and Jorge Polanco each hit solo home runs for Seattle. Luis Castillo allowed two runs on three hits over six innings with three walks and seven strikeouts for the Mariners.



Dominic Canzone hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 on Friday night to move back to .500.

Canzone, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on June 9, smacked a base hit through the right side of the infield off left-hander Tim Herrin (4-2) to score two during a four-run inning for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single, and rookie Cole Young brought home another run two batters after Canzone's hit with a double to left field.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs and three hits in six innings — with both Cleveland runs coming on consecutive solo home runs by Nolan Jones and Steven Kwan in the third inning.

Rowdy Tellez had a solo homer in the fourth inning to get the Mariners on the scoreboard, and Jorge Polanco added one in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Carlos Vargas (2-5) pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the win, and Matt Brash gave up one hit in the eighth, and Eduard Bazardo finished up as the Mariners got their fifth win in 18 games.

Key moment

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tellez – who homered earlier in the game – rifled a line drive up the middle off Guardians reliever Cade Smith’s forehead. Smith stayed in the game, though, and completed a scoreless inning.

Key stat

With a walk in the sixth inning, Cleveland's Jose Ramirez extended his MLB-best on-base streak to 38 games. It’s the longest stretch by an American League player this season, and second in MLB only to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber (47).

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (1-3, 6.53 ERA) will start on Saturday against Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.81).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

