Gabriel Moreno, Corbin Carroll lead Diamondbacks to 10-3 win over Seattle Mariners

The Brief Seattle native Corbin Carroll had two triples, and Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to pull away from the Mariners. Randy Arozarena and Rowdy Tellez hit back-to-back home runs for Seattle in the top of the sixth inning. Logan Evans - recalled to start in place of an injured Bryce Miller - allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts over five innings.



Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run homer, Corbin Carroll added a pair of triples and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Tuesday night.

The D-backs have won the first two games of the series and will go for the sweep on Wednesday.

Arizona scored five runs in the sixth inning off righty Trent Thornton to push their lead to 9-2. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. started the inning with a single, Pavin Smith walked and Moreno followed with a line drive shot into the left field seats for his fifth homer of the season.

Alek Thomas reached base four times on a walk, two singles and a solo homer. He also had a stolen base and scored four times. Gurriel added a solo homer and Carroll took over the major league triples lead with eight.

Brandon Pfaadt (8-4) threw five scoreless innings before giving up back-to-back homers to Randy Arozarena and Rowdy Tellez beginning the sixth, cutting the D-backs' advantage to 4-2. That ended Pfaadt's night.

Seattle's Logan Evans (3-2) gave up four runs, seven hits and two walks over five innings. The right-hander struck out five.

Tellez, Julio Rodriguez, Cole Young and Jorge Polanco all had two hits.

Both teams had stellar defensive plays in the early innings.

Arozarena, playing left field, threw out Perdomo at home in the first thanks to an excellent scoop on a tricky hop and then an accurate throw. Gurriel countered in third, robbing Cal Raleigh of an extra-base hit — and potentially a homer — when he made a leaping catch at the left field wall.

Key moment

The game was still tight in the sixth when Tayler Scott — making his D-backs debut — recorded three outs to stop Seattle's rally.

Key stat

Carroll has eight triples this season to lead the majors. He's the only player in D-backs history to have multiple games with two triples.

Up next

The D-backs send LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.70 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday while the Mariners counter with RHP Bryan Woo (3-5, 3.07).

