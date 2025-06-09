Josh Naylor grand slam in 11th gives Diamondbacks 8-4 win over Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief The Mariners were down to their final strike in the ninth inning before scoring four runs to force extra innings. Dominic Canzone's two-run home run tied the game. Josh Naylor's grand slam in the 11th inning off Carlos Vargas gave Arizona the victory. Bryce Miller will be placed on the injured list with Logan Evans set to start Tuesday's game for Seattle, manager Dan Wilson told reporters.



Josh Naylor hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Monday night after losing closer Justin Martinez with two outs in the ninth and then blowing a four-run lead.

Corbin Carroll launched a leadoff homer and Naylor had three hits and five RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who stopped a three-game skid.

Martinez entered to start the ninth with Arizona leading 4-0 and struck out Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena to begin the inning. The right-hander then called for an athletic trainer after throwing a pitch to Dylan Moore and exited with right elbow tightness, the Diamondbacks announced later.

Jeff Brigham replaced Martinez and gave up RBI singles to Donovan Solano and Cole Young before Dominic Canzone tied it with a 450-foot, two-run drive to right field for his first major league homer this season.

Acquired from Arizona at the 2023 trade deadline, Canzone was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day and entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Juan Morillo retired slugger Cal Raleigh with two runners aboard to finally end the inning. Morillo then pitched a perfect 10th and Jalen Beeks (2-0) got three straight outs in the 11th.

Naylor homered to right-center with one out on a 1-2 pitch from Carlos Vargas (1-5), who was working his second inning in relief. Vargas loaded the bases with a walk to Geraldo Perdomo that followed an intentional walk to Ketel Marte.

Carroll, a Seattle native, hit his 19th home run on the first pitch from Mariners starter Emerson Hancock.

Merrill Kelly threw six shutout innings for the Diamondbacks.

Key moment

Carroll made a sliding catch in the 11th on Solano's leadoff blooper down the right-field line to keep Moore on second base.

Key stat

Seattle (33-32) has lost 11 of 15.

Up next

Mariners RHP Logan Evans (3-1, 2.83 ERA) starts Tuesday against Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.51).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

