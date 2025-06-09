Leody Taveras designated for assignment by Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief The Mariners designated outfielder Leody Taveras for assignment on Monday. Taveras had just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over his last 25 at-bats with the Mariners (.040 average). Dominic Canzone was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.



The Seattle Mariners have pulled the plug on outfielder Leody Taveras.

The struggling outfielder, who had been picked up off waivers from the Texas Rangers on May 6, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Monday.

In 26 games with Seattle, Taveras hit just .174 with two home runs and nine RBI. A two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox on May 21 was the highlight of his time with the Mariners, who have been scuffling significantly over the last month. Taveras had just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over his last 25 at-bats with the Mariners.

Additionally, Taveras' defense was also problematic. He struggled to track multiple deep fly balls and misplayed several that tracked near the wall during his time with Seattle.

Outfielder Dominic Canzone was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Taveras' roster spot. Canzone is batting .296 with 13 home runs and a .925 OPS in 45 games played with the Rainiers this season.

Canzone gives Seattle another outfield option in the interim until Luke Raley is able to return from the injured list. Raley is set to head out on a rehab assignment early this week after being sidelined since late April with a right oblique strain.

The Mariners absorbed the remainder of Taveras' contract when claiming him off waivers from Texas, which included around $3.5 million remaining for this season.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

