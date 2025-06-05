Cal Raleigh hits MLB leading 24th home run, but Seattle Mariners lose 4-3 in sweep by Orioles

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh had all three RBI for the Mariners, including his MLB-leading 24th home run of the season. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson hit back-to-back home runs off Seattle starter Bryan Woo in the sixth inning for a 4-3 lead. The Mariners have lost eight of their last 11 games.



Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep and extend their season-best winning streak to six games.

After the Orioles (25-36) played so poorly through mid-May that manager Brandon Hyde was fired after leading them to back-to-back playoff appearances, they looked like a contender against a strong Seattle squad.

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 24th homer of the season for the Mariners, a two-run shot in the fifth that made it 3-1.

Rutschman tied it in the next inning when he lined an 0-2 pitch from Bryan Woo (5-3) to left for a two-run homer. Three pitches later, Henderson pounced on a fastball from Woo and drove it to over the wall in right.

Zach Eflin (5-2) allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings to win for the second time during the streak. The Orioles have allowed three runs or fewer in each of the six wins.

With closer Félix Bautista unavailable after finishing Baltimore's previous two victories at Seattle, Bryan Baker struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Seattle was swept at home for the second time this season after Toronto did it last month.

Key moment

Raleigh hit a deep fly ball to center in the eighth against Andrew Kittredge, but the ballpark held it and Baltimore maintained the lead.

Key stat

Rutschman broke out of a 5-for-56 skid by going 6 for 12 with two homers and three RBIs in the series.

Up next

The Orioles head to West Sacramento, California, to face the Athletics, with Dean Kremer (5-5, 4.70 ERA) starting Friday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

