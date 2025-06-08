George Kirby strikes out career-high 14, Mariners beat Angels 3-2 to snap 5-game skid

The Brief George Kirby struck out a career-high 14 batters, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Angels and ending a five-game losing streak. Donovan Solano's go-ahead RBI in the fifth helped Seattle avoid a series sweep, while Andrés Muñoz secured his 18th save. Mike Trout tied a major league record for total bases, scoring his 145th run against the Mariners.



George Kirby struck out a career-high 14 during seven innings of two-hit ball, and the Seattle Mariners snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Kirby (1-3) issued no walks while retiring both his first 11 and his final 10 batters. His strikeouts were the most by a Mariners pitcher since James Paxton had 16 in May 2018, and he matched Miami's Max Meyer for the most strikeouts in a major league game this season.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Donovan Solano drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and Randy Arozarena had an early RBI double among his three hits as the Mariners avoided a series sweep with their fourth win in 14 games.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Halos, who struck out 18 times overall while losing for only the second time in six games.

Andrés Muñoz earned his 18th save, returning from a week off and rebounding from back-to-back blown save opportunities in which he allowed his first earned runs of the entire season.

Muñoz walked Jorge Soler leading off the ninth, but struck out Mike Trout to end it.

Tyler Anderson (2-3) yielded eight hits with six strikeouts while pitching into the fifth inning of his ninth consecutive winless appearance.

Arozarena hit a 345-foot single in the fifth when he failed to hustle out of the box, but he stole second and scored on Jorge Polanco's two-out single. Solano added another RBI single to chase Anderson.

Key moment

Trout was the Angels' first baserunner with a two-out single, and Ward immediately followed with his 18th homer. Kirby regrouped and struck out Chris Taylor with a perfect slider on the corner.

Key stat

Trout tied Rafael Palmeiro's major league record of 435 total bases against Seattle before scoring his 145th run against the Mariners to tie Rickey Henderson for that career record.

Up next

Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.23 ERA) takes the Big A mound Monday night against the Athletics. Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.19) pitches for the Mariners at Arizona.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Seattle man charged with string of burglaries at the homes of NFL and MLB stars

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.