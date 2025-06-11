Eugenio Suárez grand slam carries Diamondbacks to sweep of Seattle Mariners with 5-2 win

article

The Brief Former Mariner Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam off Seattle starter Bryan Woo in the sixth inning. Julio Rodríguez had three hits and Donovan Solano hit a solo home run for Seattle. The Mariners have lost 13 of their last 17 games.



Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead grand slam, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks swept a three-game series from the Seattle Mariners with a 5-2 win on Wednesday.

Arizona trailed 2-0 after five innings but scored five runs in the sixth for a second straight game to take control.

Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte led off the sixth with back-to-back singles, Josh Naylor walked with one out and then Suárez launched a slider 410 feet off Bryan Woo (5-4) into the left-center seats to give the D-backs a 4-2 lead.

It was Suárez’s third grand slam of the season. Pavin Smith added a solo homer later in the inning for a 5-2 advantage.

Rodriguez (2-3) matched his second-longest outing of the season, giving up two runs over 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander came into the game with a 6.70 ERA, but navigated the Mariners' lineup without much trouble, surrendering six hits and a walk while striking out five.

Woo gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Seattle's Julio Rodríguez had three hits and Donovan Solano hit a solo homer.

Arizona improved to 34-34 for the season and will try to go over .500 for the first time since May 23 when they host the Padres on Friday. The Mariners dropped to 33-34.

Key moment

The Mariners put two runners on in the seventh, but D-backs reliever Juan Morillo coaxed a double play ball from Miles Mastrobuoni to end the threat.

Key stat

Suárez has 295 career homers, pushing him to third among Venezuelan-born players in big league history, passing Magglio Ordóñez's mark of 294. Miguel Cabrera had 511 homers and Andrés Galarraga had 399.

Up next

The Mariners host the Guardians and RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.86 ERA) on Friday night.

RHP Ryne Nelson (2-2, 4.60 ERA) throws for the Diamondbacks, who host the Padres on Friday night.

