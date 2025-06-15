Logan Gilbert set to be activated from injured list, start Monday for Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief Logan Gilbert will be activated from the injured reserve list and start for the Mariners on Monday night against the Boston Red Sox. Gilbert has been on the injured list since April 26 because of a flexor strain in his right elbow.



Right-hander Logan Gilbert will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start for the Seattle Mariners on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, manager Dan Wilson told reporters Sunday morning.

Gilbert, 28, has been on the IL since April 26 because of a right elbow flexor strain. He has made three appearances for Triple-A Tacoma as part of a rehab assignment, going 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 ⅔ innings.

This season, Gilbert is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in six starts for the Mariners, striking out 44 and walking six in 30 1/3 innings.

Gilbert was sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He has made at least 32 starts each of the past three seasons, and is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five major league seasons.

Gilbert’s return should aid a Seattle rotation that has struggled while dealing with injuries this season. Mariners starters have a 4.09 ERA this season, which is tied for 18th-best in the majors. Last year, Seattle’s rotation had the lowest ERA in the league.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Jorge Polanco game-winning single in 9th lifts Seattle Mariners to 4-3 win over Guardians

Dominic Canzone's two-run double in 7th fuels Seattle Mariners 7-2 win over Guardians

Eugenio Suárez grand slam carries Diamondbacks to sweep of Seattle Mariners with 5-2 win

Gabriel Moreno, Corbin Carroll lead Diamondbacks to 10-3 win over Seattle Mariners

Josh Naylor grand slam in 11th gives Diamondbacks 8-4 win over Seattle Mariners

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.