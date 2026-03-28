Bobby McMann scores again, but Seattle Kraken lose 3-2 in shootout to Sabres

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The Brief Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn scored in the shootout, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday. Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. McMann has 11 points on seven goals and four assists in eight games since joining Seattle after the trade deadline. Chandler Stephenson also scored, Kaapo Kakko had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots.



Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn scored in the shootout, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday to end a three-game winless skid.

Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs had goals in regulation for the Sabres, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves while stopping both Kraken attempts he faced in the shootout.

Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson also scored, Kaapo Kakko had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots.

Seattle has lost five of its past six games and was coming off a 4-3 overtime win Thursday night in Tampa Bay.

Buffalo has not lost consecutive games in regulation since early December but went 0-1-2 over the past three games. Saturday’s win kept the Sabres in front of the Lightning in the Atlantic Division standings by two points.

Krebs got the tying goal with 8:21 remaining in the third period. Zach Benson stole a pass to set up Krebs in the right circle.

Dahlin scored his 100th NHL goal to get the Sabres within a goal on a power play with 4:05 left in the second period.

That came less than three minutes after McMann gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead on a breakaway. It was McMann’s seventh goal and 13th point in seven games since Seattle acquired him from Toronto in a trade.

Stephenson forced a turnover at the blue line that led to his goal from the left slot in the first period.

Kraken forward Shane Wright did not return to the game after taking a hit from Buffalo’s Logan Stanley near the end of the first period. Wright was lunging for the puck when Stanley arrived and the Sabres defenseman’s elbow collided with the side of Wright’s helmet.

Up next

Kraken: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Sabres: Host New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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