Jordan Morris nets goal, assist as Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-1

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The Brief Jordan Morris had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Sounders earned a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas. Jesus Ferreira also scored for the Sounders, and Andrew Thomas made five saves in goal. The Sounders are unbeaten in their last six games with five wins over that span.



Jordan Morris had a goal and an assist, Jesus Ferreira scored a goal, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night.

Seattle (6-1-1) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last six games. Andrew Thomas had five saves for the Sounders.

Ferreira, on the counter-attack, put away a cross from Morris to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

Morris slipped behind the defense, ran onto a ball played ahead by Snyder Brunell and flicked a shot from the center of the area into the net to make it 2-0 in the 30th.

Nolan Norris flicked in a header off a corner kick played in by Santiago Moreno to make it 2-1 in the 40th minute. Norris, a 21-year-old homegrown defender, scored his first career goal in his fourth MLS season.

Dallas (3-3-4) is winless in four straight.

Michael Collodi had four saves.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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