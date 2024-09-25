Offensive line issues remain despite 3-0 start for Seattle Seahawks

article

The biggest question entering the season for the Seattle Seahawks remains their question through the first three weeks of the year.

Even with a 3-0 start to the year for the Seahawks, the struggles of the offensive line are the one glaring issue that seems capable of holding the team back against higher quality opponents moving forward.

Specifically, the two guard spots manned by Laken Tomlinson and Anthony Bradford have been the biggest area of concern. Stone Forsythe has filled in adequately at right tackle for Abe Lucas and George Fant, Connor Williams has been decent at center, and Charles Cross has been a star at left tackle.

Tomlinson has been much better as a run blocker than in pass protection, but Bradford has been leaky in both areas through three games. Additionally, Bradford has six penalties enforced against him as well. That's led head coach Mike Macdonald to say that rookie Christian Haynes deserves more of a chance at the spot moving forward.

"It's going to be the same answer until we start fortifying that spot," Macdonald said. "So it's a week-to-week thing right now. I think Christian deserves an opportunity to go compete a little bit more. How much so, we'll kind of let the practices decide at this point."

Haynes saw 15 snaps at right guard in Seattle's Week 2 win over the New England Patriots as he got a couple series to play as the team rotated him with Bradford. However, Bradford played the entire game last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and it was a rough afternoon for the second-year guard.

Bradford was cleanly beaten by Da'Shawn Hand for a sack of Geno Smith on the opening drive of the game. Calais Campbell forced his way through Bradford for a sack of Smith in the third quarter, and swatted Bradford out of the way to deflect a Smith pass that was intercepted by Zach Sieler late in the third quarter as well.

Even though Macdonald knows rotating offensive line pieces isn't ideal, he's said it's a reality of their situation at the moment.

"I think it's just going to be consistency and performance," Macdonald said. "Right now, it's what our criteria is (at) practice. Then once we get into the game, we'll kind of judge it according to how the games are going. Again, you guys have asked us in the past. It's not ideal to be juggling a position and we understand that. But right now, it's probably best for those guys to compete, throughout the week and in the games."

So where do the Seahawks turn if Haynes can't steady the ship?

Seattle brought in free agent lineman Jason Peters for a visit on Tuesday. Peters spent last season with the Seahawks, appearing in eight games with two starts at tackle with Lucas out of the year with a knee injury. However, Peters does have experience of playing guard as well from his time with the Dallas Cowboys and could be signed to give the team another option to look at.

"Well, it would be on the practice squad," Macdonald said of Peters' visit. "Had a great experience with him last year from everyone that was here. So, we'll see what happens next week or so."

Essentially, it seems as though Haynes will have the chance to smooth out the play before Seattle turns to an option like Peters. McClendon Curtis also has some experience at guard, but he's been needed as the backup tackle option to Forsythe over the last two weeks.

Smith has been quite good through three games at quarterback for the Seahawks despite the pass protection issues. Similarly, Ken Walker III against Denver, and Zach Charbonnet against Miami have found enough success on the ground to keep the offense going. But with upcoming games against Detroit, San Francisco, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams, the quality of opponent will be much better than the triumvirate of Denver, New England and Miami have presented so far.

Concerns around the offensive line are what led Seattle to sign Williams in August to solidify a troublesome center spot. Even 10 months removed from ACL surgery, Williams is playing competent football for Seattle in the middle of the line. However, the concern remains at guard with Haynes set to get an increased role as the Seahawks try to fix their struggles.

