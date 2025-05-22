Puyallup High School baseball chasing historic undefeated season

The Brief Puyallup High School's baseball team is undefeated at 26-0, aiming for a record-breaking season and a third state title, surpassing the record set by Richland Bombers last year. Senior Mason Pike is a key player, excelling both offensively and defensively, with impressive stats and a fastball reaching up to 98 mph, attracting MLB scouts' attention. Coach Marc Wiese, in his 30th year, sees similarities between this team and the 2014 undefeated team, as they prepare for the 4A state tournament starting May 24th.



There’s something special brewing south of Puget Sound at Puyallup High School. The Vikings’ baseball team has yet to drop a game this season and sits at 26-0 heading into the 4A state tournament.

Another four wins wouldn’t just be a third state title for the program, they would set the record for the most wins in an undefeated season in state history, breaking a record set just last year by the Richland Bombers.

That's a record the Vikings are very familiar with, considering it was Puyallup that Richland beat in the 2024 state title game.

But this year, it’s the Vikings with a shot at history, and they’re not feeling any of the pressure to stay perfect.

Behind the Puyallup Viking's undefeated season

What they're saying:

"I think it's just confidence for us, and we're just doing it, just having fun. No one's like, too stressed out or worried about winning a game," said senior pitcher and middle infielder, Mason Pike. "Even our close ones, they don't feel like normal close ones. We're kind of like, ‘We'll go put up five more here, we're good.’"

Pike is a two-way star who will likely hear his name called during the MLB draft in mid-July, and it’s not hard to see why.

Offensively, he’s hitting just below .500 with multiple hits in 13 of Puyallup's 26 games, and he does it from both sides of the plate. On the mound, he’s been even more dominant. In ten starts, he’s given up just two earned runs all year while striking out more than nine guys per outing.

It all starts with his electric fastball.

"He's the best player that's ever put on a Puyallup uniform, and we've had some good ones."

By the numbers:

"He's up to 98 [mph], and at some point soon, it's going to be up to 100 [mph], and there's not too many people on this earth that can do that," said head coach Marc Wiese.

But it’s not just the heater that has MLB scouts intrigued. Pike has a wipeout curveball and slider while also mixing in a changeup primarily for left-handed hitters. Wiese has had a front row seat to Mason’s special four-year varsity career and said it’s more than just his physical abilities that stand out.

"He's still learning how to pitch, but he's got natural feel on the mound and natural ability to pitch, and that's what makes his ceiling so high," Wiese explained. "He's the best player that's ever put on a Puyallup uniform, and we've had some good ones."

Wiese is in his 30th year as Puyallup’s head baseball coach and is looking for a second undefeated season in his tenure. He said he sees a lot of similarities between his team this year and the 2014 team that finished the year perfect.

The first two rounds of the state tournament are on Saturday, May 24, with the final four teams traveling to Yakima the following weekend for the semifinal and championship games.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle sports reporter Ethan McReynolds.

