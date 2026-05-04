Luke Raley, J.P. Crawford lead Seattle Mariners comeback in 5-4 win over Braves

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The Brief Luke Raley and J.P. Crawford each homered in the sixth inning to lead a comeback as the Mariners rallied from four runs down for a 5-4 victory over the Braves on Monday night. The Braves hit four solo home runs off Mariners' starter Logan Gilbert to take a 4-0 lead. Gilbert allowed six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Bainbridge Island native JR Ritchie made his first start in Seattle for the Braves, allowing three runs on four hits with six walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter.



Luke Raley and J.P. Crawford each homered in the sixth inning to lead a comeback as the Seattle Mariners rallied from four runs down for a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

The Braves hit four solo home runs off Mariners' starter Logan Gilbert to take a 4-0 lead through the top of the sixth inning before the rally in the bottom half put them out front.

Raley's three-run blast got the Mariners back into the game, and Crawford's two-run shot put Seattle ahead.

Winners of 15 of their last 18 games, the Braves entered Monday night as the best team in baseball, though they were without Ronald Acuña Jr. due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Mariners backed up a 5-1 road trip by being swept by the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. Like Acuña, the Mariners were also without star catcher Cal Raleigh for a third straight game due to a sore side.

The night didn't get off to a very good start for the hometown side.

Drake Baldwin crushed the third pitch of the night from Gilbert deep to center field for a solo home run that gave the Braves an early 1-0 lead.

Though the score didn't get further out of hand early on, there were many 'loud outs' off Gilbert that didn't ultimately cause any damage. However, that changed in the sixth inning.

Ozzie Albies led off the inning with a blast almost to the exact same spot in the center field seats as Baldwin's homer from the first inning. Matt Olson followed it up by crushing a slider deep to left-center field as the Braves went back-to-back for a 3-0 lead.

After a hard line out directly to second base from Mauricio Dubón, Austin Riley hammered a Gilbert fastball into the Mariners' bullpen for a third home run of the inning and a 4-0 Atlanta lead.

Per Baseball Savant, Gilbert had 10 total balls hit at over 100 mph, and five of those were over 105 mph in exit velocity. Both Olson's and Riley's home runs touched 109 mph off the bat.

Meanwhile, Bainbridge Island native JR Ritchie had worked around four walks to keep the Mariners' offense in check through five innings. But the sixth would not go well for Ritchie and the Braves.

Ritchie walked two more batters – Randy Arozarena and Dominic Canzone – to start the inning before Luke Raley broke out of a 1-for-24 slump with a three-run blast into the right field seats to cut the Braves' lead to 4-3.

Raley's home run ended Ritchie's outing after five innings and three batters as he allowed three runs on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts in his first start in Seattle.

Tyler Kinley came on in relief and couldn't stop the damage for Atlanta. Mitch Garver drew a one-out walk and a pair of strikeouts of Cole Young and Leo Rivas had Kinley on the verge of preserving the lead. Instead, J.P. Crawford drove a slider high into the Seattle night, over the right field fence for a two-run home run that gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead.

The Mariners loaded the bases again in the seventh inning against Aaron Bummer, but were unable to come through as Young struck out and Garver lined out to third base.

However, the Braves couldn't answer against Seattle's bullpen. José Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo and Andrés Muñoz combined to throw three scoreless innings to close out the victory.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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