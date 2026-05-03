Cal Raleigh misses second game for Seattle Mariners with a sore right side

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The Brief Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was held out of the lineup for the second straight day with a sore right side. Raleigh began experiencing soreness on his right side following Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals and was a late scratch from Saturday’s game. Raleigh said there wasn’t a specific moment Friday when he felt the injury happen and that he was "playing it safe" on the recommendation of the team’s training staff.



Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is out of the lineup for the second straight day with a sore side, manager Dan Wilson announced Sunday.

Raleigh began experiencing soreness on his right side following Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals and was a late scratch from Saturday’s game.

Wilson said the team hasn’t made any decisions about whether Raleigh will be put on the injured list, saying he is day to day.

"He’s going to test it out a little bit today and see where he’s at," Wilson said. "That’s kind of where we’re at. Once we get some feedback and understand where he’s at, then we’ll make decisions."

Raleigh said there wasn’t a specific moment Friday when he felt the injury happen and that he was "playing it safe" on the recommendation of the team’s training staff. He had on MRI on Saturday and was still awaiting results on Sunday.

"You’ve got to put your ego and pride aside and think of others," Raleigh said. "If I went out, gut it out and made it worse, am I hurting the team in the long run?"

Recent Triple-A call up Jhonny Pereda got the start at catcher on Sunday in Raleigh's place.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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